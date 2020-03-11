Global  

Students from 4 private schools self-quarantined after exposure to patient with COVID-19

Students from four upper private schools — Hawken, Laurel, Lawrence and University — have self-quarantined after they attended the AIPAC conference in Washington D.C.

Where a member of the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a joint news release.
