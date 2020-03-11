Financial Focus: United Airlines, Tesla

Global  

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

United Airlines has changed the company's refund policy.

Https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/reservations/refunds/24-hour-booking-policy.html Tesla has reached a milestone, making its 1 millionth vehicle.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
