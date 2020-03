Mayor Bynum: City continuing to plan for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA... AFTER THE TULSAHEALTH DEPARTMENT CONFIRMSANOTHER PERSON TESTEDPOSTIVE IN TULSA COUNTY.THE NEW CASE... IS A WOMANIN HER 20S.

SHE RECENTLYTRAVELED TO ITALY..

AND ISNOW IN TULSA COUNTY.

HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY THE CASES ARENOT RELATED.

THEY SAY THEREIS NO EVIDENCE OF COMMUNITYSPREAD OF THE VIRUS..

ANDTHE RISK TO THE PUBLIC ISLOW.TULSA MAYOR G-T BYNUMREASSURING TULSANS TONIGHT.SAYING THE CITY ISCONSTANTLY WORKING... ANDHAS PLANS IN PLACE FORCONTAINING THE CORONAVIRUS.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER... TELLS US HOWTHOSE PLANS WILL AFFECTPEOPLE RETURNING FROMOVERSEAS TRIPS.

KATIE?MIKE AND KAREN, MAYOR BYNUMSAYS ONE OF THE BIGGESTCHALLENGES FOR THE CITYRIGHT NOW.

IS ALL OF THETULSANS TRAVELINGINTERNATIONALLY WHO NEED TOGET HOME.MAYOR BYNUM SAYS ANYONERETURNING TO TULSA FROMITALY, JAPAN, CHINA OR IRANIS BEING TOLD TO GO INTOISOLATION FOR 14-DAYS.

EVENIF THEY AREN'T SHOWINGSYMPTOMS. HE SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT BOTHINDIVIDUALS IN TULSA WHO AREINFECTED, CONTRACTED THEVIRUS WHILE TRAVELING.

MAYORBYNUM SAYS THE CITY IS DOINGITS BEST TO LIMIT THECHANCES OF THE VIRUSSPREADING HERE IN TULSA."We're working with publichealth officials to makesure that when they do,they're quarantined in theirhomes, away from others forthat 14-day period of timeto make sure that it's safefor them to be here inTulsa.""Any individual, especiallywho is considering travelingshould be prepared toisolate at home if they areexposed while on theirtravels."MAYOR BYNUM SAYS HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE DOING A GOODJOB CONTAINING THEVIRUS TO THE TWOINDIVIDUALS.

HE ALSO SAYS,THE CITY IS ALSO REVIEWINGITS CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONSPLANS TO MAKE SURE IT CANCONTINUE FUNCTIONINGREGARDLESS OF WHAT HAPPENSWITH THE CORONAVIRUS.RIGHT NOW, THERE ARE 11 MORETESTS PENDING IN THE STATE.MAYOR BYNUM SAYS THEY'LLCONTINUE TO MONITOR IT DAYBY DAY.

LIVE IN TULSA, KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.A VACATION TURNED NIGHT