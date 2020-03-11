Terrell Jones, Suspected Shooter, Arrested In Graham Murder Case 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:42s - Published Terrell Jones, Suspected Shooter, Arrested In Graham Murder Case After almost 11 years of investigation, Arapahoe County authorities have arrested Terrell Jones, the 26-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Andrew Graham while trying to rob him in November 2009. 0

