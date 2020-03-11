The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet R-Line Driving Video



Recent related videos from verified sources The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain Driving Video



Automotive intelligence is now getting exciting and dynamic: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon and Estate have undergone a comprehensive update as the first representatives of this model series. Both.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:55 Published 2 days ago The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Style Design Preview



"Accept no roof" - the new VW T-Roc Cabriolet makes a promise. It is the promise of unlimited freedom, a breath of fresh air in the SUV segment and highly emotional driving pleasure. As the first.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:40 Published 4 days ago