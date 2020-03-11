Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan residents: "It's all fake!"

Wuhan residents: "It's all fake!"

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Wuhan residents: 'It's all fake!'

Wuhan residents: "It's all fake!"

WUHAN, CHINA — The devoted minds of the Chinese government have attempted to shift the narrative to both sweep under the carpet their lackluster response to the cough-19 and to convince its people that King Xi Jinping has somehow single-handedly steered this huge struggle in the right direction.

However, in a rare shift, the people of China, specifically the people of Wuhan have demonstrated something completely unexpected, they ain't buying it.

Videos have surfaced that appear to show Wuhan residents shout "everything is fake!" at Communist China's Vice Premier, Sun Chunlan, as she toured the sectioned-off community at the hub of the outbreak last week on the 5th.

In the videos that quickly surfaced online, residents can be heard shouting in both the Wuhan dialect and Mandarin, "Fake!

Fake!

Fake!" and, "Everything is fake!" They can also be heard shouting, "They are taking advantage of the people to put on a show." This open criticism of the Chinese government is almost unheard of and shows signs of a telling people that have had enough of its government's lies and continued coverups.

But, even more surprisingly, in an exceptionally unusual move by the regime, China's state-controlled media such as the Global Times and the People's Daily shared short clips of the now-viral incident.

They had made out that they would investigate the situation and ensure a "level of satisfaction by the general public." But, as one Twitter user mentioned, the broadcast edited the videos to make it seem as though there was only one voice, rather than the truth.

Could it be that the communist government's rare turn of events of showing the video is actually being set-up to use Sun as a scapegoat?

Only time will tell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wuhan residents decry 'fake' work as Chinese official tours city

Wuhan residents decry 'fake' work as Chinese official tours cityBeijing (AFP) March 6, 2020 Videos showing residents at the centre of China's coronavirus epidemic...
Terra Daily - Published

With cries of 'it's fake', Wuhan citizens voice discontent

"It's fake! It's fake!" residents high up in an apartment complex in the central Chinese city of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Angel88052901

上善若水 Angel RT @ChinaInFocusNTD: “It’s fake. Everything is Fake!” During a recent visit to Wuhan, China's #coronavirus epicenter, residents who have b… 6 minutes ago

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US #Wuhan residents shout #It's #fake! https://t.co/FNh0qs8zA3 9 minutes ago

Cat831101

Cat 😷 RT @nachenachena: While #XiJinping visited #Wuhan, 2 police were sent to each apartment to avoid residents from shouting out loud the truth… 42 minutes ago

HKrebornNow

HKrebornNow RT @nikki_miumiu: As this #Wuhan residents said, to prevent civilians yelling “it’s all fake!” while Xi visit a residential community, at l… 45 minutes ago

NeilBilon

Neil Roc Bilon RT @YaxueCao: Today vice prime minister Sun Chunlan #孙春兰 visited Wuhan Qingshan Kaiyuan residential community. It’s meant to be a PR show.… 53 minutes ago

scflynnigan

Sassafrasfly RT @WBYeats1865: #China Sun Chunlan, a member of the Politburo & Vice Premier visited a residential community in #Wuhan to gather propagand… 1 hour ago

rob_avalon

Rob 🧙‍♂️ Fake, fake, everything is fake. Chinese communist party official heckled by residents on visit to Wuhan… https://t.co/6CUjRONbAJ 2 hours ago

CryptoMobBarley

Crypto Mob Barley “Just five days ago, angry residents in a Wuhan residential complex chanted “it’s all fake!” from their windows dur… https://t.co/N9q3k3BVQy 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xi Jinping goes on choreographed 'visit' to Wuhan [Video]Xi Jinping goes on choreographed "visit" to Wuhan

WUHAN, CHINA — With cases of the Co-Sniffles-19 supposedly declining in fantastic China, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has pumped the propaganda machine into overdrive. In a highly choreographed visit..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.