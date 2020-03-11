Global  

St. Patrick's Day will go forward despite coronavirus

St. Patrick's Day will go forward despite coronavirus

St. Patrick's Day will go forward despite coronavirus

Despite the coronavirus, Delray Beach organizers are moving forward will plans to hold it Saturday.
Foster and O'Neill cancel St Patrick's Day trip to Washington over coronavirus

Foster and O'Neill cancel St Patrick's Day trip to Washington over coronavirusArlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill have cancelled their planned trip to Washington on Wednesday as...
St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade

Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus, RTÉ reports.
Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation [Video]Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation

To those in the service industry, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade is more than a tradition, it’s money they rely on and time they’ve already spent.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:40Published

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers Say [Video]Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers Say

Officials say their main goal is to limit the spread of the virus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

