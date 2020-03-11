Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Palm Beach County mayor calls for more transparency on coronavirus

Palm Beach County mayor calls for more transparency on coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Palm Beach County mayor calls for more transparency on coronavirus

Palm Beach County mayor calls for more transparency on coronavirus

Alm Beach County is putting precautionary measures against the Coronavirus outbreak front and center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiddchrisina

Christina Kidd RT @PatriciaMazzei: The mayor of Palm Beach County, Fla., said in a news conference on Sunday that a person in Pennsylvania who tested posi… 2 days ago

EHoahell

escapefromHOAHELL Visitor to Palm Beach County tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bCOPMMZ15S 2 days ago

ClanMhuirich

Learned Kindred of Currie POST TIME: George Currie was a poet, mayor, developer, and renaissance figure in Palm Beach County https://t.co/CqlUp4fNra 2 days ago

RSAlfonso1

~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 RT @RSAlfonso1: https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Despite the Fact That Gov.wants to Control the Narrative on this Deadly Disease,People whom have th… 2 days ago

RSAlfonso1

~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 RT @RSAlfonso1: https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Whats Further Happening here is that Containment is inept,people Not Taking disease threat Seriousl… 2 days ago

RSAlfonso1

~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Whats Further Happening here is that Containment is inept,people Not Taking disease threat… https://t.co/RA9r9dl5pp 2 days ago

RSAlfonso1

~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Despite the Fact That Gov.wants to Control the Narrative on this Deadly Disease,People whom… https://t.co/rDlsmNbjGc 2 days ago

sesiegler

Sara Visitor to Palm Beach County tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/1RMB7ptwwW 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County leaders take steps to prevent coronavirus [Video]Palm Beach County leaders take steps to prevent coronavirus

Palm Beach County health officials said they don't want anyone to panic, but it's only a mater of time before there are cases here.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

All clear for Caribbean Princess to dock after two crew members test negative [Video]All clear for Caribbean Princess to dock after two crew members test negative

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted a no-sail order for the Caribbean Princess cruise ship after two crew members tested negative for coronavirus. The passengers, including a..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.