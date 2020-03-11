Palm Beach County mayor calls for more transparency on coronavirus

Alm Beach County is putting precautionary measures against the Coronavirus outbreak front and center.



Tweets about this Christina Kidd RT @PatriciaMazzei: The mayor of Palm Beach County, Fla., said in a news conference on Sunday that a person in Pennsylvania who tested posi… 2 days ago escapefromHOAHELL Visitor to Palm Beach County tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bCOPMMZ15S 2 days ago Learned Kindred of Currie POST TIME: George Currie was a poet, mayor, developer, and renaissance figure in Palm Beach County https://t.co/CqlUp4fNra 2 days ago ~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 RT @RSAlfonso1: https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Despite the Fact That Gov.wants to Control the Narrative on this Deadly Disease,People whom have th… 2 days ago ~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 RT @RSAlfonso1: https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Whats Further Happening here is that Containment is inept,people Not Taking disease threat Seriousl… 2 days ago ~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Whats Further Happening here is that Containment is inept,people Not Taking disease threat… https://t.co/RA9r9dl5pp 2 days ago ~Ricardo Santos,Alfonso~🇺🇸😎 https://t.co/GogYlxi0dy Despite the Fact That Gov.wants to Control the Narrative on this Deadly Disease,People whom… https://t.co/rDlsmNbjGc 2 days ago Sara Visitor to Palm Beach County tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/1RMB7ptwwW 3 days ago