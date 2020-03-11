3 TSA Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus At Mineta San Jose Int'l Airport

Three TSA agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, a TSA spokesperson said Tuesday.

The three officers are currently receiving medical care and all other TSA employees they've been in...

