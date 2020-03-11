Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus

Global  

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens.

It comes after the owner of Olympiacos, who played at Arsenal on February 27, tested positive to Covid-19.
