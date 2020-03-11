VIDEO: Man Flings Rock Through Bedroom Window, Injuring Woman In San Francisco 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:29s - Published VIDEO: Man Flings Rock Through Bedroom Window, Injuring Woman In San Francisco A man was caught on dramatic video throwing a rock through a bedroom window, leaving a woman's head injured, after a brief argument in San Francisco's Mission District. (3-10-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dan RT @KPIXtv: A man was caught on dramatic video throwing a rock through a bedroom window, leaving a woman's head injured, after a brief argu… 4 minutes ago KPIX 5 A man was caught on dramatic video throwing a rock through a bedroom window, leaving a woman's head injured, after… https://t.co/b0189UOIHJ 7 minutes ago