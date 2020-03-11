Powerbomb Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Powerbomb is the story of a wrestler on the verge of breaking into the big time, but after years of struggling, he's contemplating leaving it all behind to spend more time with his family.

When our wrestler's biggest fan hears the news, he decides to take matters into his own hands to ensure that his champion gets to the top by any means necessary including extortion, kidnapping and even murder….

Director BJ Colangelo, R.

Zachary Shildwachter Writers Wes Allen, BJ Colangelo, R.

Zachary Shildwachter Actors Matt Capiccioni, Wes Allen, Britt Baker, Roni Jonah, Gregory Iron, Josh Miller Genre Thriller, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 20 minutes In Theaters March 13th, 2020 |© 2020 Indican Pictures