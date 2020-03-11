Bobcats swing for the skies

Paradise high... and they're looking to go farther than last year.

The bobcats went 7 and one and won their league title last season --- right after the camp fire... they rallied together and got phs' golf team its first league title and section appearance in 19 years.

This season-- just like last-- they have a full roster with 9 returning from last year, including 8 seniors.

Everyone is like super close, we're all good friends and especially after the fire it was nice to have eeryone like come together and as a team we were able to thrive because we were so close and we depended on eachother.

We're practiving four days a week, we're trying to get on courses as much as we can a lot of the guys are practicing on weekends.

We're working as hard as we can.

We're working our tails off so we can win league again and win sections this year.

The bobcats say their ultimate goal this season is to win sections and just have fun.

