Details on Trump's coronavirus stimulus plan still unclear

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other &quot;very major&quot; stimulus moves to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but details of his plan remain unclear.

Conway G.

Gittens has more.
Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other "very major"...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus: Trump proposes 'substantial' economic stimulus package

White House officials to pitch lawmakers on stimulus plan on Tuesday, president says
Independent - Published


Wall St. bounces back on Trump stimulus hopes [Video]Wall St. bounces back on Trump stimulus hopes

Wall Street recovered nicely from the beating it took the day before as hopes of government stimulus calmed investors&apos; fears surrounding the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test [Video]Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

