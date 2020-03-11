'Coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership' -Biden 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published 'Coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership' -Biden Following projected wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday night, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke in Philadelphia after canceling a rally in Cleveland due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this