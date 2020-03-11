Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:57s - Published Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests Impact from a comet around 12,800 years ago is believed to have wiped out a human settlement, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Comet annihilated ancient human village, research suggests



ABU HURERYA, SYRIA — Impact from a comet around 12,800 years ago is believed to have wiped out a human settlement, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. The study suggests.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago