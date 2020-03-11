Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Global  

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.
Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael Are Still Not Back Together (Report)

It appears that Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are not actually back together after all, despite...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Amanda Bynes Ordered Into Psychiatric Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for a mental health treatment. A judge...
Just Jared - Published


Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility [Video]Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Amanda Bynes back with Paul Michael? [Video]Amanda Bynes back with Paul Michael?

Amanda Bynes has seemingly rekindled her romance with Paul Michael, just two days after they split, after she posted a picture with him on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

