Plane aborts landing at Bristol Airport as UK forecasters predict another day of gusty weather

Plane aborts landing at Bristol Airport as UK forecasters predict another day of gusty weather

Plane aborts landing at Bristol Airport as UK forecasters predict another day of gusty weather

An easyJet plane aborted its landing at Bristol Airport on March 10 as crosswinds proved too strong for the pilot to ensure a safe landing.

Temperatures in the UK are expected to drop dramatically over the next few days after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings.
