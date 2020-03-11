Global  

'Players in self-isolation'

'Players in self-isolation'

'Players in self-isolation'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol reveals the latest on Arsenal after some players met with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis who has coronavirus.
Manchester City v Arsenal Premier League match called off over coronavirus after players are put in self-isolation

Manchester City v Arsenal Premier League match called off over coronavirus after players are put in self-isolationSeveral Arsenal players put into self-isolation as English football suffers first postponement
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Jurgen Klopp to deliver message to Liverpool players about Atletico Madrid antics

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will ensure his players are prepared for Atletico Madrid's gamesmanship...
Daily Star - Published


