Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Snake catchers in India rescue cobra with bottle cap stuck around its head

Snake catchers in India rescue cobra with bottle cap stuck around its head

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Snake catchers in India rescue cobra with bottle cap stuck around its head

Snake catchers in India rescue cobra with bottle cap stuck around its head

Snake catchers in India rescue a monocled cobra with a liquor bottle cap stuck on its head, preventing it from eating or drinking.

As the bottle had weathered, a plastic socket had come loose from its cap.

The snake put its head inside probably out of curiosity and the socket had stuck to its mouth like a ring.

A resident of Sunabeda spotted the cobra, unable to eat or drink, writhing desperately to get rid of the socket and called Snake Helpline for help.

A volunteer Sujit Mohanty, along with a friend, Rakesh Behera, caught the snake, but removing the bottle cap proved a challenge.

The cobra was aggressive and kept swiping at them and there was a real danger of them suffering a deadly bite from the poisonous snake.

Sujith carefully held the snake by its head and pinned it down, while Rakesh removed the plastic socket with pliers.

They gently removed the dirt that had hardened around cobra’s mouth with a toothbrush and then released it back in the forest.

Subhendu Mallik founder of Snake Helpline said: "Fortunately, the snake had been probably trapped for less than a week.

It was healthy and we could release it back immediately.

"This was just one more instance of irresponsible waste disposal taking a toll on wildlife," he added.

This rescue was filmed on March 9.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

King cobra coils around snake wrangler's body after being caught under pensioner's bed in Thailand [Video]King cobra coils around snake wrangler's body after being caught under pensioner's bed in Thailand

A snake wrangler struggled to catch a king cobra after it wrapped itself around his body. The rescue team were called by pensioner Suhapp Paiboonsawat, 66, who was woken up by the deadly reptile..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:47Published

Snake found stuck under hood of moving car in southeast India [Video]Snake found stuck under hood of moving car in southeast India

A driver in southeast India discovered a snake had slithered under his car bonnet while driving on a highway, prompting an unorthodox rescue. Debraj Pattnaik, a resident of Cuttack, Odisha was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.