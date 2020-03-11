Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk

Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk

Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, concerns about the safety of large gatherings have begun to grow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sakinah_Yahya

Ice Bear ☃️ RT @allkpop: [UCC] Coachella in Talks to be Postponed Due to the Coronavirus https://t.co/4rYcmIQcTx https://t.co/zDE16moMqx 1 hour ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Coronavirus: Coachella music festival postponed https://t.co/cU9KIYUEqp 4 hours ago

MovieHatch

MovieHatch Coachella might get postponed to October due to Coronavirus. #Coachella https://t.co/71fJM7x3lI 13 hours ago

LaVB_xiv

LaLa RT @extratv: #Coachella in talks to be postponed due to coronavirus risk. https://t.co/0a4YYuaJvw 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SoCal Events Canceled, Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California — many event organizers have decided to cancel or..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:54Published

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.