Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

U.S. President Donald Turmp struck a blow to his former attorney general's Senate race by endorsing his opponent.

Jeff Sessions is attempting to reclaim his seat in the Senate after leaving Trump's cabinet.

He faces a tough race against Tommy Tuberville in a March 31st runoff.

Tuberville is a former coach at college football powerhouse Auburn University.

Sessions' bid may now be tougher after late Tuesday (March 10) when Trump tweeted that Tuberville will "be a great Senator for the people of Alabama.

Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement." Sessions was once a strong Trump ally.

He was the first Senate Republican to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential campaign- when it was seen as a long shot.

After Trump's surprise victory, Sessions was handed the attorney general spot.

But the president soured on his onetime ally after Sessions recused himself from overseeing the FBI's probe of Russian meddling in the election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "He should have told me prior to taking office and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else." The president publicly mocked Sessions and fired him a day after the 2018 midtern elections.

Trump has called his selection of Sessions as attorney general "the biggest mistake" of his presidency.

Whoever wins the Alabama runoff at the end of this month takes on incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November.