Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination in Alabama, Tommy Tuberville.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

U.S. President Donald Turmp struck a blow to his former attorney general's Senate race by endorsing his opponent.

Jeff Sessions is attempting to reclaim his seat in the Senate after leaving Trump's cabinet.

He faces a tough race against Tommy Tuberville in a March 31st runoff.

Tuberville is a former coach at college football powerhouse Auburn University.

Sessions' bid may now be tougher after late Tuesday (March 10) when Trump tweeted that Tuberville will "be a great Senator for the people of Alabama.

Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement." Sessions was once a strong Trump ally.

He was the first Senate Republican to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential campaign- when it was seen as a long shot.

After Trump's surprise victory, Sessions was handed the attorney general spot.

But the president soured on his onetime ally after Sessions recused himself from overseeing the FBI's probe of Russian meddling in the election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "He should have told me prior to taking office and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else." The president publicly mocked Sessions and fired him a day after the 2018 midtern elections.

Trump has called his selection of Sessions as attorney general "the biggest mistake" of his presidency.

Whoever wins the Alabama runoff at the end of this month takes on incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Continues To Punish Jeff Sessions, Endorses His Opponent In Alabama Senate Race

Trump Continues To Punish Jeff Sessions, Endorses His Opponent In Alabama Senate RaceDonald Trump continued his public punishment of former attorney general Jeff Sessions, endorsing his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comSeattle Times


Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, in a blow to Sessions

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first senator to endorse Donald Trump. But now, Trump...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shelleypowers

Shelley 🦋 Powers Trump 'loyalty' in a nutshell. Trump endorses Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate race -… https://t.co/9r0WhRs10d 56 seconds ago

dscrip

dscrip RT @Jackasaurus3: Jeff Sessions has never criticized @realDonaldTrump. He still kisses his***on a regular basis even though Trump has ins… 2 minutes ago

FamBlessed

Lisa Smith RT @politico: Breaking: President Trump has endorsed Tommy Tuberville for Senate in Alabama, backing the ex-Auburn University football coac… 7 minutes ago

m_hostage

It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @ohiomail: Donald Trump has endorsed former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Attorney General Jeff Session… 9 minutes ago

LadyPapayas

Lady Papayas The president issued the stinging rebuke of Jeff Sessions via a tweet. "Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running… https://t.co/YJUQo18WmO 10 minutes ago

ohiomail

ohiomail Donald Trump has endorsed former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Attorney General Je… https://t.co/xPvEMV2yYQ 14 minutes ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 RT @witsnewsdotcom: President Trump endorses runoff opponent of Jeff Sessions, his former attorney general https://t.co/OEzhJfr2i3 https://… 22 minutes ago

StephenNewhous6

Stephen Newhouse This is a great article. Not only is the president playing his normal psycho vindictive politics, but Alabama may… https://t.co/11WFuLowNT 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama [Video]Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Trump endorses Tuberville [Video]Trump endorses Tuberville

Trump took to Twitter to make his pick for Alabama's next senator

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.