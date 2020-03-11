Global  

Bank of England slash interest rates

Bank of England slash interest rates

Bank of England slash interest rates

The Governor of the Bank of England says the financial system can be part of the solution in supporting the coronavirus crisis.
'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut· *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the...
Business Insider - Published

Bank of England cuts rates by half a percent to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday in a shock move to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRTTNewsWales OnlineTamworth HeraldFT.com



HowlingPaolo

Better Call Paul Love it when the Bank of England slash interest rates to stimulate spending. Thanks lads, you’ve taken my disposabl… https://t.co/ijAdaNGN2I 34 minutes ago

iAmCroe

Cristine x RT @CapitalMoments: The Bank of England has decided to cut UK interest rates in an emergency move to boost the economy following the corona… 36 minutes ago

tenzing_gaba

Legend of श्रीखण्ड & खु.बि. Health minister of Britain test positive for corona virus Hence Bank of England cuts interest rate like never befo… https://t.co/F4CL0NBqNi 37 minutes ago

andysahotauk

Andy Sahota As predicted the coronavirus has and will have an affect on property in the UK! The Bank of England slash interest… https://t.co/Fi8dxAvP4D 53 minutes ago

WagecorpPayroll

Wagecorp Payroll The MPC votes unanimously to slash the rate by 50 basis points from 0.75% to 0.25% https://t.co/ZN196TfLLV 1 hour ago


Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut [Video]Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak. At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus [Video]Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

