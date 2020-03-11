Global  

Manchester's Chinatown suffering from 'decline in business' as coronavirus fears grip the UK

Manchester's Chinatown is suffering from a decline in business, according to a local shopowner, as coronavirus fears grip the UK.
Manchester's Chinatown is suffering from a decline in business, according to a local shopowner, as coronavirus fears grip the UK.

Supermarkets and restaurants in the area are reporting that they have seen a steady decline in business since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

One shop owner who declined to be interviewed on camera said: "Since the outbreak in China and especially in Europe people have been avoiding this area.

We have lost lots of business and some of the restaurants are saying their business is down by as much as 40 per cent." This footage was filmed on March 9.




