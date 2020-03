Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:15s - Published Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital. This comes after Scindia's surprise exirt from Kamal Nath government. Scindia joined the BJP at an event in national capital Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.