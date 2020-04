Scam Alert: Phony charity claims Fox 4 is a partner on March 11, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:51s - Published Scam Alert: Phony charity claims Fox 4 is a partner A flyer for a phony charity is going around on social media, claiming Fox 4's Shari Armstrong is involved. This is a scam and Fox 4 is not a part of this. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Scam Alert: Phony charity claims Fox 4 is a partner TO SEE THE FULL PLAN YOU CANVISIT OUR WEBSITE --FOX-4-NOW-DOT-COM.WE HAVE A HEADS UP FOR YOU THISMORNING-- A FLYER IS GOINGAROUND FORT MYERS... THAT’STRYING TO CON YOU OUT OF YOURMONEY.AND... THEY’RE USING ONE OF OURANCHORS... AND OUR STATION’SNAME... TO HELP PROMOTE IT.OUR OWN SHARI ARMSTRONG SHAREDTHIS FLYER WITH US SAYINGOUTRIGHT... SHE HAS NOTHING TODO WITH THIS... AND NEITHER DOWE.YOU CAN SEE THE FLYER SAYS IT’SSUPPORTING NEARLY 10 CHARITIES..BY SELLING GIRL SCOUT COOKIES.WE’RE SHOWING THIS TO YOU AS ANEXAMPLE OF WHAT TO CHECK WHENYOU SEE A FLYER FOR A CHARITY.IF YOU LOOK AT THE HIGHLIGHTEDCIRCLE... YOU’LL NOTICE OFF THEBAT THAT SAMMY WATKINS NAME ISSPELLED WRONG.SO IS GOLISANO CHILDREN’SHOSPITAL.SO.. IF YOU HAVE A QUESTIONABOUT A CHARITABLE CAUSE...DOUBLE CHECK BEFORE YOU DONATE.SEARCH FOR THE GROUP ON GOOGLEAS WELL.AND... IF YOU HAVE ANY DOUBTSABOUT IF IT’S LEGIT OR N





