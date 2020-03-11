Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Global  

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders&apos; fading White House bid.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
