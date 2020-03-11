Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination in Alabama, Tommy Tuberville.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump snubs Sessions, endorses Tuberville in Alabama Senate primary runoff

In a snub to his former attorney general, President Trump endorsed former Auburn University football...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama [Video]Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama [Video]Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.