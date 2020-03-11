Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination in Alabama, Tommy Tuberville. Ryan Brooks reports.

