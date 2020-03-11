Global  

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges.

This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in New York on rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in New York on rape convictionPrison sentence of movie producer turned convicted rapist could range from five to 29 years Harvey...
Manhattan D.A. Requests ‘Lengthy Prison Sentence’ for Harvey Weinstein

Manhattan D.A. Requests ‘Lengthy Prison Sentence’ for Harvey WeinsteinManhattan assistant district attorney Joan Illuzzi urged Justice James Burke to give Harvey Weinstein...
Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. In..

Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years [Video]Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say the 67-year-old has already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and has serious health issues. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

