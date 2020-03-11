NJ Approves Grants To Fight Algae Blooms 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published NJ Approves Grants To Fight Algae Blooms The state Department of Environmental Protection will provide grants, totaling nearly $700,000, to help fight algae blooms at Lake Hopatcong and Greenwood Lake. 0

