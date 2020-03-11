Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 14:52s - Published < > Embed
‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital.

This comes after Scindia's surprise exit from Kamal Nath government.

Scindia joined the BJP at an event in national capital Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

After joining BJP, Scindia thanked PM Modi.

"I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda gave me the platform to serve the people," Scindia said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1967Anil

anil goel RT @htTweets: Watch | ‘Today, the Congress party is not what it used to be,’ says @JM_Scindia after ending his 18-year-old association with… 11 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Watch | ‘Today, the Congress party is not what it used to be,’ says @JM_Scindia after ending his 18-year-old associ… https://t.co/Pj0nFYIGQC 22 minutes ago

sameersharmaa

Sameer Sharma 🇮🇳 @YRDeshmukh "Why even TRY" is what @jay_ambadi won't understand. More is caught than taught Jay. Cong leaders ha… https://t.co/VMzZP48Wk2 4 hours ago

jay_ambadi

Jay Ambadi RT @abemats2000: @jay_ambadi Basically most of the Congress and the rest of the world want a scapegoat who can take the blame each time the… 5 hours ago

abemats2000

Teena 🌏 @jay_ambadi Basically most of the Congress and the rest of the world want a scapegoat who can take the blame each t… https://t.co/CWxPuiSuKx 5 hours ago

Indepthcomments

Parag Hede @tehseenp What went wrong in bonhomie between RG & Scindia. Can you recollect how they used to seat close to each o… https://t.co/x5PEEXuYIE 22 hours ago

H_Mahibul

Mahibul Hoque I used to look forward towards young leaders like @JM_Scindia whenever I had doubt about future of our community. Y… https://t.co/9fCTvCG11B 1 day ago

vk7776

VK @shankar6763 cong has done the same earlier when they used to have charismatic leaders and power..and also at the e… https://t.co/9kDOny5kzd 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP [Video]Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital. This comes after Scindia's surprise exirt from Kamal Nath government. Scindia joined the BJP at an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News [Video]Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.