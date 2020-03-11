Olly Murs wants to reunite with twin brother Ben 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published Olly Murs wants to reunite with twin brother Ben Olly Murs still wants to reunite with his twin brother Ben, who he famously fell out from when Olly missed Ben's wedding to compete in 'The X Factor' semi-finals in 2009. 0

