Australian Movie Tribute Car Pulled Over after Being Called In

Occurred on March 7, 2020 / Whittlesea, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "l built a car as a Tribute to the Australian movie 'Wolf Creek.'

On my way home from an event, the bullet holes in my front guard was called in by a member of the public.

Then, when back-up arrived, l was surrounded.

The blood covered rear number plate didn't help.

All was fine once they checked it out.

It ended up being a few photos and giggles and another story to share."