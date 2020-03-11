Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week.

Ahead of the budget announcement, the UK government has pledged to dedicate extra financial support to tackling the impact of Covid-19.

Elsewhere, nearly 60 universities in the US have closed down to combat the spread of the virus, and Italy continues to enforce an unprecedented national lockdown.