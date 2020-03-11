Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation

Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation

Colorado businesses worried over financial impact of St. Patrick's parade cancellation

To those in the service industry, the Denver St.

Patrick’s Day parade is more than a tradition, it’s money they rely on and time they’ve already spent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jzabawa87

Jessica Zabawa RT @DenverChannel: To those in the service industry, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade is more than a tradition, it’s money they rely on… 6 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News To those in the service industry, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade is more than a tradition, it’s money they rel… https://t.co/fsJd8qh5b7 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.