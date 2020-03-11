Global  

GOODWILL BREAKIN

Evansville police are looking for answers?

After a brea?

In at a local thrift shop.... employees at the goodwill along first avenue noticed an office window was broken.... they say?

Their safe was destroyed?

But whoever is responsible?

Were unable to take anything of value from their office.... police say?

They noticed a few footprints and have collected evidence.... if you know anything about the brea?in?

Please contact evansville police.... as health




