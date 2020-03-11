Kourtney Kardashian attends therapy sessions to curb anxiety 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published Kourtney Kardashian attends therapy sessions to curb anxiety The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been devoted to working on her mental health for the last three years and she has learned valuable coping skills to help her face personal struggles, including her double therapy session once a week.