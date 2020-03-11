Artist creates giant picture of crocodile using garden rake 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published Artist creates giant picture of crocodile using garden rake A wildlife artist created these stunning snaps of a giant crocodile on a rocky UK beach.Claire Eason, 55, spent four hours meticulously carving the reptilian artwork using a garden rake.She created the 150ft-long picture on Beadnell Bay, in Northumberland, on Sunday (9/3) after being inspired by the exposed rock formations.The retired GP said: "I was walking a few days ago when I spotted the exposed rocks. "They were wet and when the sun hit them they looked like a crocodile's skin. "They bend which gives the suggestion of a spine and the front left part of the rocks sticks out like a limb. "It is also the texture which is quite bumpy that looks like a reptile's spine. "I thought maybe if I work with the exposed rock I might be able to give the effect of a crocodile. Claire planned the artwork by drawing a sketch from an aerial photo of the rocks from Google Earth.She added: "From head to tail it's about 150ft long and 26ft from limb to limb. "I'm really pleased with how the shape came out and I've had some nice feedback. "Because it's on the beach it looks like it's about to slide into the water, which is where crocodiles hunt. "The beach was really quiet but a dog did step on the tail of the drawing. "Thankfully it approached from the right end." 0

