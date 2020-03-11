Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: New York creates containment zone in New Rochelle

Coronavirus outbreak: New York creates containment zone in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York 'containment zone'

The city of New Rochelle has a significant cluster of virus cases, according to New York officials.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTelegraph.co.uk


U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast

New York has implemented a containment zone around New Rochelle, where coronavirus cases have been...
NPR - Published


ParulNo1

Parul RT @NPR: A synagogue in the New Rochelle has become the epicenter of an outbreak of coronavirus cases in New York. The governor has ordered… 9 minutes ago

asianewsteam

Asia News National Guard to help clean surfaces, deliver food in heart of what appears to be the #epicentre of state's outbre… https://t.co/DRPdv4c5uX 3 hours ago


NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone [Video]NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Coronavirus Update: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Area [Video]Coronavirus Update: Inside New Rochelle's Containment Area

CBS 2 News This Morning at 5:00 a.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published

