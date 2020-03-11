Global  

Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with Covid-19.

“These measures will help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm.
