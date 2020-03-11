North Korea ramps up missile testing 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published North Korea ramps up missile testing North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.

