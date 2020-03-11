Global  

North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.

The launch comes almost a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year.

Japan's main government spokesperson said the latest projectile launch by North Korea "threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region" on Monday (March 9). Libby Hogan reports.

