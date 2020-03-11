Global  

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

Truck hauling Colton Herta's race car to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg catches on fire

A semi-truck hauling an IndyCar race car to the Firestone Grand Prix of St.

Petersburg caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

