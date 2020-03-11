Global  

Joe Biden wins the Michigan Presidential Primary

Biden wins Maine primary, giving him 10 Super Tuesday victories

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Maine, the last state to...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states

Joe Biden decisively won Michigan's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, seizing a key...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker [Video]Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit auto worker

Biden wins Michigan primary after viral confrontation with Detroit worker

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:42Published

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states [Video]Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

