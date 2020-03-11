Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19

Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19

Mayor Lucas to hold press conference on COVID-19

Mayor Quinton Lucas will hold a press conference with an update on prevention plans for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mayor, city officials issue guidance on coronavirus in Louisville

Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference Monday to update the city on the status of the COVID-19...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RAEtheReporter

Rae Daniel RT @41actionnews: COMING UP: Mayor Lucas will hold a press conference on COVID-19 at 7 a.m. >>> https://t.co/ns46OUhbga 37 minutes ago

41actionnews

41 Action News COMING UP: Mayor Lucas will hold a press conference on COVID-19 at 7 a.m. >>> https://t.co/ns46OUhbga 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, health officials hold press conference after Gov. Mike DeWine confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases [Video]Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, health officials hold press conference after Gov. Mike DeWine confirms 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 21:25Published

News Conference Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom [Video]News Conference Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press briefing on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Grand Princess along with Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and other officials in Oakland, March 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.