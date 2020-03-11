Global  

North Texas Police Find Missing 4-Month Old With Alleged Abductors

Police in River Oaks say a 4-month old girl has been found safe after they issued an Amber Alert for the child early Wednesday morning.

At the time of the alert officials said the baby was believed to be "in grave or immediate danger."

