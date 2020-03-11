Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination Cases of enoki mushrooms are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Story: https://wfts.tv/2ICgYkH 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this IZAFoodie Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination - ABC Action News...… https://t.co/q5nRD8C7rf 37 minutes ago ポニャミー(たぶん宗教家)🚙tweetの無断商用利用お断り RT @metalpinkP: Sung Hong Foods recalled enoki mushrooms imported from South Korea. Listeria infection can be very serious, so please don't… 1 hour ago IBTimes SG What is Listeria outbreak? Enoki mushrooms from South Korea kills 4 in US #science #health https://t.co/XcVqG2FUOo 3 hours ago MetalPink🚴めたぴん Sung Hong Foods recalled enoki mushrooms imported from South Korea. Listeria infection can be very serious, so plea… https://t.co/SnIqVR3u8v 6 hours ago