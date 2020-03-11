Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination

Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination

Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination

Cases of enoki mushrooms are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2ICgYkH
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

izafoodie

IZAFoodie Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination - ABC Action News...… https://t.co/q5nRD8C7rf 37 minutes ago

poniminoq

ポニャミー(たぶん宗教家)🚙tweetの無断商用利用お断り RT @metalpinkP: Sung Hong Foods recalled enoki mushrooms imported from South Korea. Listeria infection can be very serious, so please don't… 1 hour ago

IBTimesSG

IBTimes SG What is Listeria outbreak? Enoki mushrooms from South Korea kills 4 in US #science #health https://t.co/XcVqG2FUOo 3 hours ago

metalpinkP

MetalPink🚴めたぴん Sung Hong Foods recalled enoki mushrooms imported from South Korea. Listeria infection can be very serious, so plea… https://t.co/SnIqVR3u8v 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.