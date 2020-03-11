Famous Chinese farmer pays tribute to medical staff battling coronavirus by making his 4,000 chicken form their image

A famous chicken farmer paid tribute to medical staff battling coronavirus by making his 4,000 chickens form the image of a doctor in northwest China.

The impressive video, shot by the farmer named Shang Yukang in Cheng County in Gansu Province on March 10, shows him pulling a cart to spread the feed and the chickens following it to form the medical worker's image.

Shang has around 5,000 chickens and he became an online influencer after making his chickens form several different patterns.

He is known as the "chicken commander".