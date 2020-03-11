Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Doctors say COVID-19 stress could affect your mental health

Doctors say COVID-19 stress could affect your mental health

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Doctors say COVID-19 stress could affect your mental health

Doctors say COVID-19 stress could affect your mental health

At this point, you know the symptoms of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, but doctors say all the stress about possibly getting it could affect your mental health, too.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LJT_is_me

Lori importantly, doctors are forced to provide care with an incomplete clinical picture. Especially at a time when the… https://t.co/5WGrVKXMUo 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FINDING HOPE: 'Survivors Supporting Survivors' takes Treasure Valley Skate [Video]FINDING HOPE: 'Survivors Supporting Survivors' takes Treasure Valley Skate

Studies show kids and teens who have a hard time making friends are more likely to chronically withdraw from others -- and stress can make it even worse. That's why one group, Camp Rainbow Gold, is..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.