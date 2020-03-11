Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother

50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother

50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother

NEW YORK, NY – Since announcing his plans to executive produce recently murdered Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, 50 Cent has been on an earnest campaign to bring the late artists project to life.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

artrevsolpr

Music Connoisseur 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother https://t.co/Xp6FADK1Jc https://t.co/tvIU7j8IkK 15 hours ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother - https://t.co/IL0RMOyCpc https://t.co/e8NLYsEy2b 21 hours ago

DwightStarke

dwight eugene starke 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother -- https://t.co/4deP3La0Yo via @hiphopdx 3 days ago

Kausion_Gang

Kausion 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother https://t.co/algjyPCd8I https://t.co/ZDhyP1X0pq 4 days ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @HipHopDX: 50 Cent vows to fulfill Pop Smoke's wish to his mother https://t.co/aZioCa4dTc https://t.co/uMERM173XO 4 days ago

mc_HipHop_en

musicclub HipHop en 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother https://t.co/dK0xCrqpMG 4 days ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother https://t.co/rJ8wCcIhwd 4 days ago

NewYorkHip_Hop

New York Hip Hop 50 Cent Vows To Fulfill Pop Smoke's Wish To His Mother https://t.co/mE02HJDmuI https://t.co/DSEDl1rOUJ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.