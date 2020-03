Claire's Forecast 3-11

TEMPERATURES HEADING INTO THISWEEKEND.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST HAS ALIGHT MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW THISMORNING.

THE MIXWE ARE SEEING IS LIGHT ANDSCATTERED.

PRCIP IS LITTLE MORETHAN DRIZZLE AND NOACCUMULATION OR TRAVEL IMPACTSARE EXPECTED.

RAIN WILL BE GONEBY THISAFTERNOON.

MOSTLY CLOUDY THEREST OF THE DAY WITH HIGHS INTHE MID TO UPPER 40S.MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITHLOWS IN THE MID 30S, AND WE STAYDRY.MOSTLY CLOUDY DURING THE DAYTHURSDAY AND IT WILL BE DRYTHROUGH THEAFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENINGHOURS.

ANOTHER ROUND OF RAINMOVES IN LATETHURSDAY EVENING AND SHOWERSWILL LAST THROUGH THURSDAYNIGHT.

IT GETS WARMAGAIN TOMORROW WITH HIGHS UPNEAR 60.FRIDAY WE DRY OUT WITHDECREASING CLOUDS.

TURNINGPARTLY SUNNY BYFRIDAY AFTERNOON.

IT WILL BECOOLER TO END THE WEEK WITHHIGHS DOWN IN THE LOW 40S.TODAY MORNING MIX AND AFTERNOONCLOUDS.

HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.TONIGHT MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS INTHE MID 30S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS COOLINGTEMPERATURES.

THURSDAY STARTSDRYWITH HIGHS NEAR 60.

RAIN RETURNSTHURSDAY EVENING.

TEMPERATURESCOOLINTO THE LOW 40S FRIDAY THROUGHSUNDAY.

IT STAYS DRY WITH PARTLYTO MOSTLYSUNNY SKIES THROUGH THE WEEKEND.BACK INTO THE LOW 50S MONDAY ANDTUESDAYWEATHER CROSS TALKTODAY--THE FIRST LEGAL SPORTSBET IN MICHIGAN WILL HAPPEN ATTHE M-G-M GRAND IN